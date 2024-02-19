 Skip to main content
Jaylen Brown had great response to Dunk Contest haters

February 19, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Jaylen Brown in his Celtics uniform

Jaylen Brown in his Celtics uniform

The NBA Slam Dunk Contest has lacked star power for several years now, and Jaylen Brown tried to change that by participating this time. He also had a great message for critics of the event when the night concluded.

Brown finished second in the Slam Dunk Contest on Saturday night behind back-to-back champion Mac McClung. He spoke afterward about the hesitancy players have had to compete in the event and offered an interesting theory.

“I think, ultimately, in this media era, some players are just afraid to get turned into a meme or whatever,” Brown said. “I wanted to come out and have fun with it and that’s what I did.”

Brown lost to McClung in the final. Some fans felt the Boston Celtics star had no business being there. Brown’s dunks were not all that challenging, though a blunder from TNT made it so viewers could not even watch one of them live.

A lot of star players would rather not risk injury by taking part in the Slam Dunk Contest. That is one of the main reasons the event has been on life support. Brown may be right that other factors are at play as well, but he was willing to ignore all of that to give fans a proper All-Star in the Dunk Contest for the first time in six years.

Jaylen BrownSlam Dunk Contest
