Jaylen Brown sends message after Celtics’ Game 5 win

Jaylen Brown sent a familiar message to fans on Thursday after his Boston Celtics won Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Brown scored 21 points as his Celtics defeated the Miami Heat 110-97 in Game 5 to force a sixth game in the series. Boston was down 3-0 before winning Game 4 in Miami and then Game 5 in Boston.

When they were down 0-3, Celtics players all were saying that the Heat better not let them win a game. Brown said the same thing on Thursday night.

In a postgame interview with TNT, Brown called the Celtics’ Game 5 performance “a great team win.”

He then repeated the mantra. “they let us get two. So don’t let us get another one.”

“They let us get 2. Don't let us get another one.” – Jaylen Brown. 👀🍿 (h/t @ClutchPointsApp) pic.twitter.com/84tgTOmtPp — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 26, 2023

The Celtics may have won two in a row to avoid a sweep and extend the series. They may feel like they have some momentum. But all it takes is the Heat figuring things out and ending the series in Game 6. Because if they don’t close it out in Game 6, the pressure will be on them for Game 7.