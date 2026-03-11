Jaylen Brown drops a profane post online immediately after being ejected

Jaylen Brown pulled a Puka Nacua during Tuesday night’s game.

The Boston Celtics star Brown was ejected on Tuesday against the San Antonio Spurs. In the second quarter at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, Brown was issued two technical fouls and ejected after arguing a no-call.

Brown felt that he had been pushed during an offensive possession by Spurs guard Stephon Castle. No whistle was blown however by referee Tyler Ford (No. 39), resulting in an out-of-bounds turnover by Brown.

The former Finals MVP Brown immediately started yelling at Ford, saying, “He f–king pushed me!” After being given a bit of leeway, Brown was assessed a technical foul. He then continued to go after Ford, resulting in the second technical foul and an automatic ejection.

Here is the video.

Jaylen Brown was ejected for yelling at the ref



“HE FU*KING PUSHED ME”pic.twitter.com/uCdzlK0a0D — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) March 11, 2026

Almost immediately after being ejected, Brown continued the obscenities. He took to his X page (presumably from the locker room) to vent about the ejection.

“This the s–t I be talking about,” Brown wrote (profanity edited by LBS).

It appears that Brown was referring to his postgame rant from the Celtics’ previous game against the Spurs on Jan. 10 (a 100-95 loss for Boston). After that game, Brown blasted the referees for “bulls–t” and “inconsistency” and ended up getting fined $35,000 by the NBA.

The five-time NBA All-Star Brown is in the midst of a magical season for the Celtics, averaging 28.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game (all career-highs). But he is having a real bone to pick with the officials lately and couldn’t even wait until after Tuesday’s game to let out his latest rant against them.