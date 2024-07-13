Jaylen Brown seems to aim message at Nike

Boston Celtics guard and NBA Finals MVP, Jaylen Brown, does not seem particularly thrilled about being left off the men’s Olympic basketball team, especially after Derrick White was added as an injury replacement for Kawhi Leonard.

Brown also appears to believe that there’s a more sinister reason as to why he didn’t receive the call.

On Wednesday night, Brown posted some cryptic emojis on X, formerly known as Twitter, before tagging ironic shoe brand Nike directly. The implication being that the longtime sponsor of the Olympic Games was the driving force behind his omission.

Brown had previously criticized Nike, suggesting they care little about ethics, which provides some history and context behind his more recent commentary. But he’s not done just yet, appearing to take further aim at Nike early on Thursday morning.

Im not afraid of you or your resources — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) July 11, 2024

With the exception of a “thank you” post after winning an ESPY Award for “Best Championship Performance,” Brown’s social media accounts have fallen silent. But do not expect that to last.

Brown clearly feels he has an ax to grind with Nike and he’s not going to take the perceived disrespect sitting down.