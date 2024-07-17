Jaylen Brown selling his Boston penthouse for nearly $5 million

Jaylen Brown is coming off a championship win with the Boston Celtics, and now he is looking to sell his Boston penthouse.

Brown has listed his three-bedroom condo for $4.75 million, according to Top Ten Real Estate Deals. The home is located on the top floor of a converted textile factory and has a spiral staircase that connects to a rooftop terrace.

The home has an “open-floor layout, 12-foot ceilings, exposed brick walls, big windows and original wood beams.”

Brown has decorated his house to include a pool table, some framed jerseys, and some video game cabinets.

Jaylen Brown is selling his Boston penthouse for $4.75 million. A nice pad with a rooftop patio, plus some nice video games and pool table. Photo Credit: Surette Media Group pic.twitter.com/voAlySEfm9 — Larry Brown Sports (@larrybrownsport) July 17, 2024

Brown signed a 5-year, $285.4 million deal last year and is set to make $49.2 million next season. The $4.75 million he is asking for is a paltry sum relative to his career earnings. Maybe he will be looking to upgrade.

The 27-year-old former No. 3 pick averaged 23.0 points per game last season and made his third All-Star team.