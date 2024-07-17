 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, July 17, 2024

Jaylen Brown selling his Boston penthouse for nearly $5 million

July 17, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read
Jaylen Brown in his Celtics uniform

May 19, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) brings the ball up court during the first half of game two of the 2022 eastern conference finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylen Brown is coming off a championship win with the Boston Celtics, and now he is looking to sell his Boston penthouse.

Brown has listed his three-bedroom condo for $4.75 million, according to Top Ten Real Estate Deals. The home is located on the top floor of a converted textile factory and has a spiral staircase that connects to a rooftop terrace.

The home has an “open-floor layout, 12-foot ceilings, exposed brick walls, big windows and original wood beams.”

Brown has decorated his house to include a pool table, some framed jerseys, and some video game cabinets.

A look inside Jaylen Brown penthouse

A look inside Jaylen Browns penthouse. Photo Credit: Surette Media Group

Brown signed a 5-year, $285.4 million deal last year and is set to make $49.2 million next season. The $4.75 million he is asking for is a paltry sum relative to his career earnings. Maybe he will be looking to upgrade.

The 27-year-old former No. 3 pick averaged 23.0 points per game last season and made his third All-Star team.

Article Tags

athlete mansionsJaylen Brown
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus