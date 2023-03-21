Jaylen Brown has telling comments about his future with Celtics

Jaylen Brown is slated to become an unrestricted free agent following the 2023-24 season, and there have been plenty of questions about whether the Boston Celtics will be able to keep both him and Jayson Tatum. Fans who are hoping Brown will remain in Boston will not feel reassured by what the three-time All-Star recently said about the situation.

In an interview with Logan Murdock of The Ringer that was published on Monday, Brown was asked if he wants to remain in Boston beyond next season. His response was nothing close to a “yes.”

“I don’t know. As long as I’m needed. It’s not up to me,” Brown said. “We’ll see how they feel about me over time and I feel about them over time. Hopefully, whatever it is, it makes sense. But I will stay where I’m wanted. I will stay where I’m needed and treated correct.”

While he did not go into specifics about what “treated correct” means, Brown has been openly frustrated when his name comes up in trade rumors. That has happened on more than one occasion, specifically when the Celtics were mentioned as a potential Kevin Durant suitor. Celtics executives have reassured Brown more than once that he will not be traded, but he clearly would not be surprised if they went back on that.

“It’s hard coming into teams and organizations and being warm. They operate on different principles, I think. This is an organization,” Brown said. “They look at it as a business, where they’ll tell you one thing, and then behind closed doors, they’ll say another, and they’ll trade you off. Tell you, ‘We love you,’ and they’ll be having like, ‘We’re going to trade him next week.’ I think that’s just how business is run.”

Brown, who is averaging 26.7 points and 6.9 rebounds per game, will be eligible for a supermax extension if he is named to an All-NBA team this year. Jayson Tatum will as well, though he is under contract through the 2024-25 season.

It may be difficult for the Celtics to keep both Tatum and Brown, especially if both become supermax eligible. There have already been rumors linking Brown to other teams. If he decides he wants to leave Boston, recent history tells us how that will turn out.