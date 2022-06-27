Jaylen Brown appears to take swipe at Celtics fans

Jaylen Brown just brought the Boston Celtics to within two wins of an NBA title, but he still feels he is not getting his due from the local fanbase.

The Celtics star “liked” a notable tweet on Sunday, just over a week after Boston fell to the Golden State Warriors in the Finals. The tweet read, “Jaylen Brown is so disrespected by Celtics fans.”

Would you look at what you morons are doing and could you please stop pic.twitter.com/aSqyga4MzW — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) June 26, 2022

You can see Brown’s “like,” which remains visible on his public page, here.

While it is not totally clear what prompted Brown’s “like,” former Celtics big man and current team analyst Brian Scalabrine had recently suggested that the Celtics trade Brown as part of a package for Kevin Durant. That spurred debate among Boston fans over Brown’s true value to the team.

With Kevin Durant “monitoring” the Kyrie situation in Brooklyn, could he be on the move this summer?@Scalabrine makes the case for the #Celtics being KD’s next team. pic.twitter.com/S24GMbdEGS — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) June 26, 2022

Brown, an All-Star in 2021, was the Celtics’ most consistent player during their Finals run (thanks to the occasional duds of co-star Jayson Tatum). He averaged 23.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game in the playoffs as a whole. While Brown still has some areas of his game to improve (such as his playmaking skills and his handle in traffic), he has developed as well as Boston could have possibly hoped by age 25.

The former No. 3 overall pick still has two more years left on his contract with the Celtics before he can become a free agent. But this is not the first time that Brown has expressed displeasure with his own team’s fanbase.