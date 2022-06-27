 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, June 26, 2022

Jaylen Brown appears to take swipe at Celtics fans

June 26, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Jaylen Brown in his Celtics uniform

May 19, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) brings the ball up court during the first half of game two of the 2022 eastern conference finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylen Brown just brought the Boston Celtics to within two wins of an NBA title, but he still feels he is not getting his due from the local fanbase.

The Celtics star “liked” a notable tweet on Sunday, just over a week after Boston fell to the Golden State Warriors in the Finals. The tweet read, “Jaylen Brown is so disrespected by Celtics fans.”

You can see Brown’s “like,” which remains visible on his public page, here.

While it is not totally clear what prompted Brown’s “like,” former Celtics big man and current team analyst Brian Scalabrine had recently suggested that the Celtics trade Brown as part of a package for Kevin Durant. That spurred debate among Boston fans over Brown’s true value to the team.

Brown, an All-Star in 2021, was the Celtics’ most consistent player during their Finals run (thanks to the occasional duds of co-star Jayson Tatum). He averaged 23.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game in the playoffs as a whole. While Brown still has some areas of his game to improve (such as his playmaking skills and his handle in traffic), he has developed as well as Boston could have possibly hoped by age 25.

The former No. 3 overall pick still has two more years left on his contract with the Celtics before he can become a free agent. But this is not the first time that Brown has expressed displeasure with his own team’s fanbase.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus