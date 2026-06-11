Jaylen Brown had a telling remark about OG Anunoby after Game 4

Even Jaylen Brown was left impressed by OG Anunoby ’s unforgettable performance in Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals.

Anunoby played a crucial role in the New York Knicks ’ come-from-behind 107-106 win over the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y., on Wednesday. His putback with 1.2 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter capped the Knicks’ ridiculous rally from 29 points down.

Brown, whose Boston Celtics failed to make it past the first round of the playoffs, took his thoughts on Anunoby to social media after the game.

“OG Anunoby is different,” the former NBA Finals Most Valuable Player wrote in a post on X.

Anunoby finished Game 4 with 33 points on an efficient 10/15 shooting from the field, including seven 3-pointers. None of those baskets was bigger than his aforementioned putback that now symbolizes the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history.

As for Brown, he and the Celtics can only wish they were in the Knicks’ position. Boston entered the postseason as the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference and could have crossed paths with the Knicks, but it was stunned in the first round by the Philadelphia 76ers, who were then swept by Anunoby and company in the second round.