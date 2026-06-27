Jaylen Brown reacts to controversial claim about his trade value

Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown inserted himself into a debate over his value on X Saturday as trade rumors continued to swirl.

A clip of ESPN’s Bobby Marks on SiriusXM NBA Radio went viral on Saturday in which Marks suggests Brown’s market may be smaller than expected because some analytically-oriented teams do not rate him as highly. Marks added in the interview that he does not agree with that assessment, but the part that went viral was Marks quoting an analytics staffer who claimed that Brown was viewed as the seventh-best player on the Celtics.

Brown took matters into his own hands on X and made several posts defending himself. He pointed out that no NBA player has won more combined regular season and playoff games than him over the last decade, criticized analytics as “AI hoops” that is “ruining the game,” and asked Marks to publicly name the person who made that claim about Brown’s value.

Analytics nowadays used to discredit and control narratives – Roll the ball out none of these guys better than me on both ends who does he work for https://t.co/ql3skXAutM — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) June 27, 2026

Nobody has won more combined regular season and playoff games since I entered the league 10 years ago — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) June 27, 2026

Analytics have / are ruining the game we playing AI hoops — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) June 27, 2026

Brown clearly disliked the narrative that was going around and wants to combat it. It is odd to think that his trade value might not be very high considering he was just offered for Giannis Antetokounmpo , but not every team views him as a fit.

While the Celtics are not actively shopping Brown, they certainly appear willing to listen to offers for him. He averaged 28.7 points per game last season while playing largely without Jayson Tatum , and also has a Finals MVP to his name. The fact that he has to defend himself and his credentials on social media is genuinely odd.