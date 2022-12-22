Patrick Beverley continues to pull 1 tone-deaf move

Patrick Beverley will always be Patrick Beverley, no matter if he is at the top of the standings or the bottom.

The Los Angeles Lakers guard Beverley went viral during Wednesday’s loss to the Sacramento Kings for taunting Kings guard Kevin Huerter. Beverley drove on Huerter and scored on a reverse-pivot move before doing the “too small” gesture to him. The problem? The Lakers were down 19 at the time.

Patrick Beverley made the ‘too small’ motion after a tough shot down 19 in the 4th quarter 😂 pic.twitter.com/Zf8qkM9jb7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 22, 2022

During the Lakers’ previous game against the Phoenix Suns, Beverley also did the same thing to Suns guard Chris Paul while down by an even bigger margin. Beverley hit his longtime rival Paul with the “too small” diss after making a floater in the second half to cut Phoenix’s lead from 26 to 24.

Pat Bev really hit CP3 with the "too small" down 26 💀 pic.twitter.com/T6YFWcfTNk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 20, 2022

The former All-Defensive Teamer Beverley is well-known as a generational irritant and trash talker. But Beverley has been much more of just that, an entertainer, this season than a productive NBA player. Beverley is putting up (look away) 5.3 points per game on 35.8 percent from the floor and 27.0 percent from deep for the 13-18 Lakers. He might have an argument for the worst rotation player in the NBA right now if Kendrick “None” Nunn was not also on the same roster.

As for Beverley’s “too small” taunts, the first took place in a game the Lakers ultimately lost by 26, and the second in a game they lost by 14. Clowning an opponent while getting pulverized on the scoreboard just makes Beverley look foolish and unserious. Maybe he learned the move from teammate LeBron James, who often flexes for the camera while down big.