Jayson Tatum apologizes to Janet Jackson

The Boston Celtics took a bit longer than they would have liked to finish their series against the Atlanta Hawks, and Jayson Tatum was quick to apologize to Janet Jackson for that.

The Celtics would have advanced to the second round on Tuesday night had they defeated Atlanta in Game 5. Instead, they blew a big lead and allowed Trae Young to carry the Hawks to Game 6, which Boston won on Thursday.

Boston’s inability to close out in Game 5 forced Jackson to move one of her concerts from Thursday to Friday. The Grammy-winning singer was supposed to play a show at State Farm Arena on Thursday. Tatum apologized during his postgame interview on Thursday night.

Jayson Tatum apologized to Janet Jackson for not closing out the series in Boston pic.twitter.com/xp3VlW0Wa6 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 28, 2023

“I want to send an apology to the legend, Janet Jackson. We were supposed to close it out in Boston and she had to postpone her show,” Tatum said. “I hope she sees this. I apologize for that, but we got it done today.”

Young, of course, was not sorry that Jackson had to postpone her show. He made that clear with a tweet after he exploded for 38 points and 13 assists in Game 5.

The Celtics will now face the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference semifinals.