Trae Young tweets message for Janet Jackson amid concert mishap

Trae Young is trying to win back some points from the singer whose schedule he just messed up.

Young and the Atlanta Hawks forced a Game 6 in their first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics with a 119-117 win on the road Tuesday. As a result, the series will head back to Atlanta for a game at State Farm Arena on Thursday.

That caused a problem for R&B icon Janet Jackson, who was also originally scheduled to play State Farm Arena on Thursday as part of her “Together Again” tour. But her concert has now been pre-empted by Hawks-Celtics Game 6 and will take place on Friday instead.

On Wednesday, Young tweeted a message for Jackson about the mishap.

“sorry not sorry to this LEGEND,” Young wrote. “Hope she can be at the game now!”

😕 ..sorry not sorry to this LEGEND.. Hope she can be at the game now! 🫡 https://t.co/LiNGoRjQLR — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 26, 2023

The All-Star Young was probably the single person most responsible for the scheduling conflict. With backcourt partner Dejounte Murray suspended for Tuesday’s game, Young exploded for 38 points and 13 assists (including a cold-blooded triple to take the lead with 1.8 seconds left).

TRAE YOUNG FROM THE LOGO. HAWKS TAKE LEAD 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/04t1qhiImy — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 26, 2023

Jackson is playing two concerts at State Farm Arena (on Wednesday and now Friday), so she will indeed be sticking around in the Atlanta area during Thursday’s Game 6. Regardless however, this is now back-to-back years that a performer has experienced a disruption because of the NBA playoffs.