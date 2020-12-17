Jayson Tatum has bulked up this offseason

Jayson Tatum just signed a five-year max extension with the Boston Celtics, and now he is trying to look the part as well.

The Celtics forward told reporters on Wednesday that he has put on ten pounds this offseason, per Chris Forsberg of ESPN.

“I’m not 19 any more,” added Tatum, noting his body changing with age.

The 22-year-old Tatum averaged 23.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game last season, all career-highs. He is officially listed at 6-foot-8 and 210 pounds, which is a fairly lanky build. Thus, some extra bulk could help Tatum further develop his post game to go along with his automatic jumper.

Tatum also took on a bigger leadership role for the Celtics last year, and his maturation process continues before our very eyes.