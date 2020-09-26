 Skip to main content
Jayson Tatum gave Celtics influential halftime speech

September 25, 2020
by Larry Brown

The Boston Celtics beat the Miami Heat 121-108 in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday night to avoid elimination and send things to a Game 6. An attitude change at halftime helped spur the team to victory.

Boston was down by seven at halftime and ended up blasting Miami in the third quarter to take a nine-point lead in the game. They extended the lead in the fourth quarter to get a 13-point win.

According to Celtics head coach Brad Stevens, the team’s players spoke at halftime about how dire the situation was. Jayson Tatum was among the players who spoke to help inspire an attitude change.

Tatum was the big scorer for the Celtics. He had 31 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Tatum was sent to the line for 14 free throws and made 12 of them to help give Boston a boost.

Game 6 of the series will be on Sunday with Miami leading 3-2. Boston seems to have gotten its chemistry in line after their issues following Game 2.

