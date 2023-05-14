Jayson Tatum had savage celebration during record Game 7

Jayson Tatum picked a good time to have one of the best postseason performances in NBA history, and the Boston Celtics star had a great way of celebrating during the big game.

Tatum scored 51 points in Boston’s Game 7 win over the Philadelphia 76ers in the Western Conference semifinals on Sunday. The scoring output was a record for a Game 7, topping the previous high of 50 that was set by Stephen Curry earlier this postseason.

Tatum was very aware of his stats, too. After he hit a three-pointer over Joel Embiid in the fourth quarter to put himself over the 50-point mark, Tatum made a 5-0 gesture with his hands:

Earlier in the game, Tatum yelled “this is my city!” to the crowd at TD Garden after he put the Celtics up 15 with another three-pointer:

JAYSON TATUM HAS TAKEN OVER GAME 7. HE HAS 38 PTS. : Live on ABC pic.twitter.com/AAJP5FL5ye — NBA (@NBA) May 14, 2023

Tatum had some horrible shooting stretches during the series, but he showed up when it mattered most. He scored just 19 points on 5-of-21 shooting in Game 6, but 16 of those points came in the fourth quarter. Tatum outscored the entire Philly team 16-13 in the fourth quarter of that game to force Game 7.

If not for Tatum’s incredible play over the final five quarters of the series, the Celtics would be going home. Instead, they will take on the Miami Heat in an Eastern Conference Finals rematch.