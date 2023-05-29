Jayson Tatum channels Kevin Garnett ahead of Game 7 against Heat

After channeling Kobe Bryant for last year’s Game 7 against the Miami Heat, Jayson Tatum is going for some Kevin Garnett energy this time around.

The Boston Celtics star Tatum showed up for Monday’s decisive Eastern Conference Finals game in a custom-made jacket with a Garnett theme. The jacket had an image of Garnett in his Celtics uniform on the front as well as his famous quote from the 2008 NBA Finals, “Anything is possible.” There was also Tatum’s own No. 0 jersey number on the jacket flap and another image of Garnett on the back with the message, “Inwayoveryourhead.”

Jayson Tatum with a nod to KG 🔥 ECF Game 7: 8:30 PM ET on TNT pic.twitter.com/3lK8YHTbEu — NBA (@NBA) May 29, 2023

The Basketball Hall of Famer Garnett isn’t a bad choice to emulate. He led the Celtics to that 2008 championship and beat the Heat head-to-head in the 2010 playoffs (though Garnett did lose to Miami in two subsequent postseason matchups, including dropping a Game 7 to them in 2012).

Boston is looking to become the first team throughout all of NBA history to rally from an 0-3 deficit to win a playoff series. Tatum is probably feeling confident too based on his performance in the last Game 7 he played in.