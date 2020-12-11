Jayson Tatum had great comment for absentee Evan Turner

Evan Turner has yet to report to the Boston Celtics for his new assistant coach duties, which led to a funny comment from Jayson Tatum.

Turner, 32, was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2010 draft. He played 19 games with Atlanta last season before the team traded him to Minnesota in February. He did not play in any games for Minnesota.

Realizing he was running out of playing options, Turner accepted a coaching role with the Celtics, for whom he will help with player development.

Despite not reporting to the Celtics, Turner posted a photo on Instagram Thursday night. That led Tatum to laugh and ask when Turner was “coming to practice.”

Brad Stevens said today that Evan Turner still hasn’t joined the Celtics to begin his assistant coaching duties. Jayson Tatum in Turner’s Instagram mentions: “Lol yo when u coming to practice” pic.twitter.com/vZ2eBWLvOG — Jay King (@ByJayKing) December 11, 2020

Turner really has some questions to answer. If he should be with the team for workouts, they shouldn’t be chasing him down like he’s this guy.