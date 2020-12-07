Rockets coach out of patience with James Harden’s absence

James Harden still has yet to report to training camp with the Houston Rockets, and it’s quite clear that his coach is not happy about it.

Stephen Silas admitted Monday that he does not even know if Harden is in Houston or not, and made clear that he is frustrated by his star guard’s absence.

“There is no timetable, as far as I know,” Silas said of Harden’s possible report date, via Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle. “It is a setback. You want your best player to be here.”

Silas took it a step further when asked if he had any clarity on what Harden’s absence conveyed to the rest of the team.

“I take it basically at face value that he’s not here,” Silas said, via James Herbert of CBS Sports. “And what the reasoning is, is on him. He’s the one who can explain why or why not he’s not here.”

In other words, Silas isn’t happy. The rest of the team will do what it is supposed to do, but Harden not showing on time — with no clear reason — is sending a bad message. It’s not something the rookie coach would have wanted to put up with, either.

Harden has reportedly sent a message to the Rockets, but it’s a vague one. The star guard wants to be traded, and his actions seem to be making that clear.

Photo: All-Pro Reels/Flickr via cc by-sa 2.0