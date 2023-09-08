Jayson Tatum drops big hint about his future with Celtics

Boston’s Agent Zero appears to be in for the long haul.

Celtics star Jayson Tatum was interviewed this week by veteran basketball writer Jeff Goodman. During the interview, Tatum got asked about the possibility of spending his entire NBA career in Boston.

“You never know what can happen, but I love playing for the Celtics,” Tatum replied. “I figured out my space in the city and have grown to really enjoy it. I love the fans. It would be really hard to leave this place.

“Just recently, I started to feel the connection with Boston,” he continued. “I have spent my adult life here, my son has grown up here, I’ve grown up here. I’ve accomplished so many things. It’s happened so fast, and Boston has played such an intricate part of my life. I just feel like I relate more, a lot more in these last two years. At first it was like I live here, but I’m from St. Louis. I’m a St. Louis kid. Now I’m a part of Boston. I really feel a connection with the city and the people of Boston.”

Tatum discussed many other topics, both on himself and on the Celtics as a team, in the interview with Goodman. You can read it in full here.

At just 25 years old, Tatum has already become an icon in Boston as a four-time All-Star and a two-time All-NBA First Team selection. The Celtics have also made four conference finals appearances and one Finals appearance during the Tatum era.

For Tatum, who can become a free agent in two years if he turns down his $37.1 million player option for 2025-26, it is possible that he was just being diplomatic with his answer. But that was still a much stronger statement of loyalty than what we have seen from other one-team superstars lately.