Saturday, January 8, 2022

Jayson Tatum takes issue with ESPN analyst’s postgame comments

January 8, 2022
by Larry Brown

Jayson Tatum did not appreciate the postgame analysis ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins shared on Twitter Saturday after the Boston Celtics’ 99-75 win over the New York Knicks.

Perkins lauded Jaylen Brown for taking over the game with a triple-double. Perkins also was critical of Tatum and suggested the Celtics won thanks to Brown and despite Tatum.

Tatum saw Perkins’ tweet and did not hide his annoyance with it. Tatum told Perkins he should have complimented Brown and left it at that rather than bring up Tatum’s name.

Why might Tatum be so sensitive to the subject? There have been questions about whether he and Brown can play well together.

The two met after Thursday’s loss to the Knicks and decided they could win together.

Since the two have made up their minds they want to make it work as teammates, Tatum appears to be trying to quiet the external noise that provides a distraction and perpetuates a narrative that the two cannot play together.

Perkins isn’t the only one lately to be critical of the Celtics.

