Jayson Tatum makes bold claim in new interview

Boston Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum believes that in a league filled with huge stars, he now shines the brightest.

Tatum recently sat down with ESPN’s Malika Andrews for an interview that aired Tuesday. Andrews asked the Celtics star who he believed to be the best player in the NBA right now.

“Myself,” Tatum responded. “I got a lot respect for a lot guys in the league. Giannis [Antetokounmpo], for sure. [Nikola] Jokic, obviously just won. [Joel] Embiid. Guys that won MVPs. And that list goes on. The league is in a great place.

“I truly do believe every night I step on the floor, I’m the best player.”

Andrews noted that during their last interview together Tatum claimed that Giannis was the NBA’s best player. The Celtics forward has since changed his tune.

Tatum has had a stellar 2023-24 campaign so far. Through 52 games played before the All-Star break, the 25-year-old averaged 27.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 4.8 assists on 47.5% shooting.

Tatum is unequivocally the first option on a stacked Celtics squad that has a 4.0 game lead over everyone else in the NBA heading into the second half of the season.

While Tatum isn’t considered a top MVP candidate this season, being the best player on the best team isn’t a bad argument in the best-player-in-the-world debate. The only thing that will truly solidify Tatum’s case at this point is raising banner No. 18 in the TD Garden rafters.