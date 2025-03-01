Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Jayson Tatum mocked over his gesture against Cavaliers

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp

Jayson Tatum was mocked online after his gesture against the Cleveland Cavaliers backfired on Friday.

Tatum’s Boston Celtics got off to a hot start against Cleveland in their game at TD Garden in Boston. They led 11-0 and then were up 25-3 before the Cavs started to get into the game. Tatum had even made a 3-pointer with 7:12 left in the first quarter that forced the Cavs to take a timeout.

Tatum was celebrating after his 3-pointer increased Boston’s lead to 22. He even did a “f–k outta here” type of gesture.

Jayson Tatum holds his hand up

Tatum may have been counting his chickens before they hatched there.

The Cavs closed things to a 12-point margin by the end of the first quarter and it was a 10-point game at the half. The Cavs came back in the second half to win 123-116.

Tatum’s final stat line was impressive. He finished with 46 points on 19/37 shooting and added 16 rebounds, 9 assists and 3 blocks.

Fans were all over Tatum after his premature celebration backfired.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.
LBS iPhone App
Get the App

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!