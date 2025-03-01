Jayson Tatum mocked over his gesture against Cavaliers

Jayson Tatum was mocked online after his gesture against the Cleveland Cavaliers backfired on Friday.

Tatum’s Boston Celtics got off to a hot start against Cleveland in their game at TD Garden in Boston. They led 11-0 and then were up 25-3 before the Cavs started to get into the game. Tatum had even made a 3-pointer with 7:12 left in the first quarter that forced the Cavs to take a timeout.

Tatum was celebrating after his 3-pointer increased Boston’s lead to 22. He even did a “f–k outta here” type of gesture.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown was doing all this “f**k outta here” stuff in the 1st quarter up 22 points and LOST 💀



lmaooooooooooooooooooooooo



😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/93W1Yp9TzV — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) March 1, 2025

Tatum may have been counting his chickens before they hatched there.

The Cavs closed things to a 12-point margin by the end of the first quarter and it was a 10-point game at the half. The Cavs came back in the second half to win 123-116.

Tatum’s final stat line was impressive. He finished with 46 points on 19/37 shooting and added 16 rebounds, 9 assists and 3 blocks.

Fans were all over Tatum after his premature celebration backfired.

Jayson Tatum really is the Drake of NBA stars. All the requirements on paper to be considered the man but without the respect of his peers and the culture. The corny antics just the icing on it. https://t.co/QvcWkBRWiY — Bibs (@BibsCorner) March 1, 2025

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum when they found out the game wasn’t over after the 1st quarter pic.twitter.com/z5N2oL9ccH — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) March 1, 2025