Jayson Tatum shows off odd new tattoo

Jayson Tatum may have just hoisted the Larry O’Brien Trophy, but he is inking a different kind of trophy onto his body.

The Boston Celtics star Tatum revealed in a post to his Snapchat page over the weekend that he got an odd new tattoo. Tatum’s new tattoo is an image of himself holding up the All-Star Game MVP Trophy.

Take a look.

The five-time All-Star Tatum won the All-Star Game MVP Award in 2023. Though that might seem like a strange accomplishment to (permanently) highlight, the award is now named after the late Kobe Bryant. Tatum’s history of idolizing Bryant is well-documented.

Now 26 years old and a reigning NBA champion, Tatum already had plenty of tattoos for years now. But this is now the second time in recent days that his tattoos have been in the news (with the first time being for seemingly getting plagiarized by another athlete).