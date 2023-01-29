 Skip to main content
Jayson Tatum sparks controversy with T-shirt choice ahead of Lakers game

January 28, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Jayson Tatum puts his hand in the air

Jayson Tatum (0) celebrates during the second half of their win over the Milwaukee Bucks in game seven of the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at TD Garden.

If Jayson Tatum wanted to get people talking before Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers, he certainly succeeded.

The Boston Celtics star Tatum arrived to the game wearing a controversial outfit. He showed up in a T-shirt of the late Kobe Bryant … wearing Celtics gear. The image depicted on the shirt was a real one from when Bryant worked out for the Celtics before he was drafted in 1996.

Tatum’s T-shirt of Bryant, a Lakers legend, unsurprisingly did not sit well with Lakers fans, especially ahead of a game against the purple and gold. Thursday also marked the three-year anniversary of Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash, adding another layer of sensitivity (though Tatum may have been paying tribute to Bryant with the anniversary in mind).

We know that Tatum looked up to Bryant and had a close mentor-mentee relationship with him before Bryant’s death. Tatum also went viral in last year’s playoffs for an unusual Bryant-inspired move.

