Jayson Tatum’s unfortunate old tweet about Warriors opponent goes viral

Jayson Tatum is catching a ratio this week … for something that he tweeted nearly a decade ago.

An unfortunate old tweet from the Boston Celtics star Tatum went viral after Monday’s Game 5 loss to the Golden State Warriors. In late 2012, Tatum had given an opinion about current Warriors opponent Andrew Wiggins.

“Jabari Parker is better [than] Andrew Wiggins,” wrote Tatum at the time.

Jabari Parker is better the Andrew Wiggins — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) October 27, 2012

Wiggins and Parker were then two of the top high school prospects in the nation. The former would end up going No. 1 overall in the 2014 NBA Draft while the latter went No. 2. But it was Wiggins who ultimately ended up with the superior career. Now he is playing a crucial role for the Warriors against Tatum and the Celtics in the Finals. In fact, Wiggins is coming off back-to-back tremendous showings (17 points and 16 rebounds in Game 4 followed by 26 points and 13 rebounds in Game 5) and has played solid defense on Tatum himself as well. Thanks in big part to Wiggins, Golden State is now just one victory away from winning it all.

Tatum probably has an affinity for Parker since they both went to Duke. But Tatum made that post when he was just 14 years old, still nearly three years away from committing to the Blue Devils. In any case, the resurfacing of that old tweet is far from the only thing that is going wrong for Tatum right now.