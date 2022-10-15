 Skip to main content
Jayson Tatum shocked after being ejected from preseason game

October 14, 2022
by Larry Brown

Jayson Tatum with his arms up

Jayson Tatum was ejected from Friday night’s preseason game between his Boston Celtics and the Toronto Raptors, and he couldn’t believe it.

Tatum was given a technical foul — his second of the game — which triggered his ejection late in the third quarter. Tatum seemed to get called for the tech for doing a dismissive hand wave after being called for a foul.

The Celtics were called for three straight techs. Both Tatum and Grant Williams were called for techs. Then the Celtics were called for delay of game, seemingly because Tatum took his sweet time exiting the floor.

Tatum was called for his first technical foul a few minutes earlier in the game. The Celtics forward scored 21 points before being tossed from the game.

This is Boston’s final preseason game before hosting Philly in the season opener on Tuesday night. They will be playing this season under the leadership of coach Joe Mazzulla, who is serving as the replacement coach for Ime Udoka.

