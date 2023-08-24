Jayson Tatum working with 1 Celtics legend this offseason

Jayson Tatum is learning some Truth this summer.

The Boston Celtics star Tatum posted a workout compilation video to his Instagram page this week. In the video, Tatum revealed that he has been putting in work with Celtics franchise legend Paul Pierce.

Tatum was seen in the gym shooting around and lifting weights with Pierce, who told the camera, “”Watching JT sharpen them tools. You can see the greatness in him.” Take a look.

The Basketball Hall of Famer Pierce is a pretty darn good mentor for Tatum. He had a very similar play style to Tatum as a three-level scoring forward. Pierce was also an NBA champion and Finals MVP for the Celtics, some accomplishments that Tatum is still aspiring to.

At just 25 years old though, Tatum is well on his way to greatness. He made the All-NBA First Team last season for the second time in his young career and has become a true 30-point-a-game scorer. Tatum also displays a real winner’s mindset, and a few helpful pointers from Pierce will only get him closer to the mountaintop.