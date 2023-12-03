 Skip to main content
Jazz center victimized by 2 vicious poster dunks in 50-second span

December 2, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Walker Kessler gets dunked on by two Blazers players

Walker Kessler is one of the best young shot-blockers in the NBA. The Utah Jazz center might have a hard time blocking out the memory of getting posterized twice Saturday in less than a minute of game action.

The Jazz were trying to ward off a comeback bid from the visiting Portland Trail Blazers at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Kessler’s 2.5 blocks per game usually serve as a strong deterrent against offensive players thinking of attacking the rim. But the Blazers took on the challenge and then some during crunch time.

Utah held a 104-99 lead with just under 3 minutes left in regulation. Blazers forward Shaedon Sharpe got Kessler involved in a pick-and-roll. But instead of making a pocket pass to Deandre Ayton, Sharpe took off and yammed it right over the Jazz center.

Perhaps Sharpe’s poster dunk gave the rest of the Blazers confidence to attack Kessler. Not even a minute later, rookie wing Toumani Camara rose up for an equally vicious slam against the Auburn alum.

Here are the two dunks side-by-side:

The pair of poster jams likely energized the Blazers, who were able to force overtime despite a double-digit fourth quarter deficit. But the Jazz managed to maintain their composure to hold on for a 118-113 win.

Kessler tallied 12 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 blocks in the contest.

