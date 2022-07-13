Jazz to trade another one of their former All-Stars?

The Utah Jazz are starting to resemble Mervyns in 2008 with the way they continue to sell off everything.

Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported on Wednesday that the Jazz have explored a sign-and-trade scenario that would send veteran guard Mike Conley to the Cleveland Cavaliers for restricted free agent Collin Sexton.

While Fischer adds that the Cavaliers are unlikely to have much interest in Conley, it is notable that Utah is looking to trade the 34-year-old. Conley was an All-Star in 2021, averaged 13.5 points and 5.3 assists per game in a complementary role last season, and is highly regarded as a teammate. But he may be the latest roster casualty as the Jazz continue to inch closer to a dramatic rebuild.

Utah already traded veteran Joe Ingles this past February, then moved two other essential starters in Rudy Gobert and Royce O’Neale in recent weeks. Donovan Mitchell could easily be next, and now it sounds like Conley might be on the chopping block as well.

Conley has two years left on his deal with the Jazz and is owed $45 million (though he only has a partial guarantee for the 2023-24 season). If Conley’s days in Utah are indeed numbered, he could be a practical trade target for this point guard-needy team that had interest in him a long time ago.