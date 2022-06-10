Jazz to interview notable former NBA player for head coaching job

The next head coach of the Utah Jazz could be someone who is a lot closer in age to their players.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Friday that the Jazz have received permission to interview retired ex-NBA guard Jason Terry for their open head coaching job. Terry, 44, is currently the head coach of the Grand Rapids Gold, the Denver Nuggets’ G League affiliate.

Terry played in the NBA for nearly two decades, winning the NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award in 2009 as well as an NBA championship in 2011. He is best known for his stint with the Dallas Mavericks, battling against Jazz minority owner Dwyane Wade in the NBA Finals in 2006 and 2011.

Since retiring in 2018, Terry served as an assistant coach in college for the Arizona Wildcats, his alma mater, before taking the Grand Rapids job. For the Jazz, they have a lengthy list of candidates as they look to replace Quin Snyder. Terry is not the only former NBA player under consideration either.