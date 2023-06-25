1 team reportedly was planning to make run at Kristaps Porzingis in free agency

Kristaps Porzinigs appeared to be headed for free agency before he was traded to the Boston Celtics, and there is at least one team that was planning to make a run at the former All-Star if he became available.

According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, some rival teams were “convinced” that the Utah Jazz were going to make a strong run at signing Porzingis if the 7-foot-3 center declined his $36 million player option with the Washington Wizards.

Some are skeptical that the Jazz would have spent big for Porzingis when they already have a deep frontcourt with Lauri Markkanen, Kelly Olynyk and Walker Kessler. However, Jazz CEO of basketball operations Danny Ainge loves swinging trades, and he likely would have moved one or more of the aforementioned big men if Utah signed Porzingis.

Porzingis opted into his contract for the 2023-24 season to facilitate the trade to Boston. The Celtics have said they are hoping to sign him to an extension.

The Celtics parted with Marcus Smart in the Porzingis deal. They may also move on from one other key role player because of the trade.