Jazz PA announcer had big goof with Nikola Jokic

The Utah Jazz public address announcer apparently had a big goof with Nikola Jokic on Wednesday night.

The Jazz and Denver Nuggets met on Wednesday at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City for their season-opening game. While doing pregame introductions, the Jazz’s PA announcer apparently called Jokic by the wrong last name.

Can't make this up. Utah Jazz PA guy introduces the two-time reigning MVP as … "Nikola Jokovic." — Mike Singer (@msinger) October 20, 2022

The Utah Jazz PA announcer just called the back to back NBA MVP Nikola Djokovic. — kiernan (@HomeRunBaker) October 20, 2022

Nikola Jokic is a B2B MVP and the Jazz announcer can’t even pronounce his name correctly.. how embarrassing. #MileHighBasketball — SinisterGamez (@SinisterGamez) October 20, 2022

It sounds like the PA announcer had some confusion between Jokic and star tennis player Novak Djokovic, who is also Serbian and has a similar sounding name.

Jokic scored 27 points, but his Nuggets lost 123-102 to the Jazz, who didn’t get the memo that they’re supposed to be rebuilding.