Jazz PA announcer had big goof with Nikola Jokic

October 19, 2022
by Larry Brown
Nikola Jokic in a nuggets sweater

Apr 28, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz public address announcer apparently had a big goof with Nikola Jokic on Wednesday night.

The Jazz and Denver Nuggets met on Wednesday at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City for their season-opening game. While doing pregame introductions, the Jazz’s PA announcer apparently called Jokic by the wrong last name.

It sounds like the PA announcer had some confusion between Jokic and star tennis player Novak Djokovic, who is also Serbian and has a similar sounding name.

Jokic scored 27 points, but his Nuggets lost 123-102 to the Jazz, who didn’t get the memo that they’re supposed to be rebuilding.

