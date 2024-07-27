Jazz rookie has cocky comments about LeBron James

LeBron James is hearing some trash talk this week from a player who is half his age.

Utah Jazz rookie Cody Williams spoke this week in an interview with FOX News Digital. During the interview, Williams said that he wasn’t at all scared about taking the floor against the Los Angeles Lakers star James next year.

“I’m in the NBA for a reason,” said Williams, the No. 10 overall pick in this year’s draft. “[LeBron] still has to guard me, too.

“I’m in the NBA,” Williams added. “I was drafted at 10 for a reason. I’m not going to be starstruck at all. Going to obviously respect him but going to go at him and let him know I’m supposed to be there, too.”

Williams, a 6-foot-8 small forward out of the University of Colorado, is the younger brother of Oklahoma City Thunder phenom Jalen Williams. He made the Pac-12 All-Freshman team last year, averaging 16.8 points per game on 55.2 percent from the field and 41.5 percent from three.

While the delivery might come across as a bit boastful, that is just the right mindset for Williams to have. He can’t be afraid of anybody on the court, the soon-to-be 40-year-old James included. Though Williams’ comments about James could still come back to bite him next season, even some of James’ teammates at the Olympics this year will admit he has lost a step by now.