Jazz sign former 1st-round pick

The Utah Jazz have been mostly getting rid of players this offseason, but they just added a new player.

The Jazz have signed Cody Zeller to a training camp deal, The Athletic’s Tony Jones reported on Tuesday.

Zeller was the No. 4 overall pick by Charlotte in 2013 out of Indiana. The 29-year-old center spent eight seasons with the Hornets, averaging 11.1 points and 7.1 rebounds per game in 2019-2020 at his peak.

Zeller spent last season with Portland, averaging 5.2 points and 4.6 rebounds in 13.1 minutes per game over 27 contests.

The Jazz traded center Rudy Gobert to Minnesota in a blockbuster deal this summer. Udoka Azubuike and Walker Kessler are other big men with whom Zeller would be competing for playing time.

Utah still has some players who are attracting trade interest around the league, including Jordan Clarkson, Malik Beasley and Bojan Bogdanovic.