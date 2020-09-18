Jeanie Buss shares birthday note for ex-boyfriend Phil Jackson

Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and legendary coach Phil Jackson broke up several years ago after being engaged for quite some time, but it would appear the two still have an amicable relationship.

Jackson celebrated his 75th birthday on Thursday. Buss wished him a happy birthday on Twitter and called the former Lakers coach “the most influential man in my life.”

Happy Birthday to Coach Phil Jackson. #11Rings The most influential man in my life. His teaching me about team building & staying present in the moment changed my life. His wisdom & intellectual curiosity lead me on my own mission of seeking truth. pic.twitter.com/1Otc1gvbU4 — Jeanie Buss (@JeanieBuss) September 17, 2020

Jackson and Buss were engaged for four years before they announced their split in December 2016. Both said living on different coasts after Jackson went to work for the New York Knicks’ front office made sustaining the relationship difficult.

There was some talk that NBA rules may have played in a role in the split. Whatever the case, it seems clear that Buss and Jackson hold no ill will toward one another.