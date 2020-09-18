 Skip to main content
Friday, September 18, 2020

Jeanie Buss shares birthday note for ex-boyfriend Phil Jackson

September 18, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Jeanie Buss

Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and legendary coach Phil Jackson broke up several years ago after being engaged for quite some time, but it would appear the two still have an amicable relationship.

Jackson celebrated his 75th birthday on Thursday. Buss wished him a happy birthday on Twitter and called the former Lakers coach “the most influential man in my life.”

Jackson and Buss were engaged for four years before they announced their split in December 2016. Both said living on different coasts after Jackson went to work for the New York Knicks’ front office made sustaining the relationship difficult.

There was some talk that NBA rules may have played in a role in the split. Whatever the case, it seems clear that Buss and Jackson hold no ill will toward one another.

