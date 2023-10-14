Jeff Van Gundy lands new job after ESPN layoff

Jeff Van Gundy has a new job several months after his layoff from ESPN.

Van Gundy is joining the Boston Celtics as a consultant, according to Brian Robb of MassLive. Van Gundy will work for the team’s basketball operations department and split time between Boston and their G League affiliate in Maine.

There was some chatter that Van Gundy might remain in TV, but he obviously saw some appeal in getting back to his coaching roots. The 61-year-old has not been a head coach in the NBA since 2007, but remains widely respected for his knowledge and perspective on the game.

Van Gundy’s former broadcast partner Mark Jackson, who also departed ESPN over the summer, appears close to landing a new job of his own.