Jeff Van Gundy sounds sick while calling Game 7 for ESPN

May 29, 2022
by Larry Brown
Mike Breen missed Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics because he is sick with a coronavirus. One of his usual partners still called the game, but he sounded pretty sick too.

Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson team with Breen to call games on ESPN. Van Gundy was on air Sunday night but did not sound good. Fans noticed it immediately. They also wondered whether Van Gundy was sick with the same virus that infected Breen.

Maybe there wasn’t any health issue for Van Gundy, but he sure sounded like he was sick.

Van Gundy, 60, has been a broadcaster for ESPN since being fired by the Houston Rockets in 2007.

