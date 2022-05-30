Jeff Van Gundy sounds sick while calling Game 7 for ESPN

Mike Breen missed Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics because he is sick with a coronavirus. One of his usual partners still called the game, but he sounded pretty sick too.

Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson team with Breen to call games on ESPN. Van Gundy was on air Sunday night but did not sound good. Fans noticed it immediately. They also wondered whether Van Gundy was sick with the same virus that infected Breen.

Jeff Van Gundy sounds awful. He either helped close Club Deuce last night or… — Dieter Kurtenbach (@dieter) May 30, 2022

Does Jeff Van Gundy have what Mike Breen has? — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) May 30, 2022

Jeff Van Gundy flu game — Ronan (@Ronan_Connell_) May 30, 2022

"Jeff Van Gundy has tested positive for Covid." – A tweet I am sure we will see on Tuesday at the latest. — Lewis Kay (@lewiskay) May 30, 2022

So Mike Breen has COVID, I think someone needs to test Jeff Van Gundy — Drake Bentley (@DrakeBentleyMJS) May 30, 2022

Hope Jeff Van Gundy is okay. His voice sounds hoarse. — Lukas Weese (@Weesesports) May 30, 2022

Maybe there wasn’t any health issue for Van Gundy, but he sure sounded like he was sick.

Van Gundy, 60, has been a broadcaster for ESPN since being fired by the Houston Rockets in 2007.