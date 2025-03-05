Jennifer Hudson nearly taken out while sitting courtside for Knicks game

Nothing gets a fan closer to the action than sitting courtside for an NBA game. Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Hudson learned that the hard way during Tuesday night’s New York Knicks contest.

Hudson had floor seats for the Knicks’ prime time matchup against the Golden State Warriors at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, N.Y. She was sitting beside her fiancé, rapper Common.

The Warriors tried to advance the ball quickly after a Miles McBride layup gave the Knicks a 28-27 lead early in the second quarter. McBride, like a defensive back trying to prevent a catch, deflected a Moses Moody pass into the crowd. The ball ricocheted right toward Hudson, who was sitting courtside.

“PROTECT JENNIFER HUDSON” 😂



Deuce McBride ran into Jennifer Hudson courtside 😅😅 pic.twitter.com/V96SbfBLS8 — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) March 5, 2025

Despite Common’s best efforts to defend his fiancée, the ball hit Hudson squarely in the face and appeared to break her designer glasses. Fortunately for the “Spotlight” singer, McBride was able to decelerate just in time to avoid crashing into Hudson.

The near-accident seemed to motivate the Knicks because the home team went on a 10-2 run over the next three minutes of the contest.

Hudson is hardly the first celebrity to have an incident while sitting courtside. Earlier this season, Anne Hathaway nearly had a way-too-close encounter with Knicks forward OG Anunoby despite the actress sitting behind a barrier.