Jeremy Lin agrees to deal with Warriors

Jeremy Lin spent the 2019-20 season playing in China, but the former New York Knicks fan favorite is returning to the NBA.

Lin has agreed to a deal with the Golden State Warriors, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The plan is for him to join the team’s G League affiliate in Santa Cruz.

Lin last played in the NBA for the Toronto Raptors during the 2018-19 season. He averaged a team-high 22.3 points per game in 39 contests for the Beijing Ducks last season.

While Lin has not lived up to the hype that surrounded him when he exploded onto the scene with the New York Knicks roughly eight years ago, he should still provide the Warriors with some decent guard depth. Klay Thompson is once again out for the season with an injury, so there is a path to significant playing time for Lin in Golden State if he can take advantage.

Lin was emotional last year when talking about the lack of interest from NBA teams in free agency. He has to be relieved that another team is willing to give him a shot.