Jeremy Lin announces his retirement

Former NBA star Jeremy Lin is hanging up his sneakers for good.

The Taiwanese-American hooper announced Saturday of his intention to retire from the game of basketball. Lin shared the news with his 2.1 million followers on Instagram. He posted a highlight reel of some of his best moments, accompanied by a voiceover of his family members wishing him a happy retirement.

Lin also included a heartfelt caption to express his gratitude for a roller coaster 15-year basketball career.

“As athletes, we are always aware that the possibility of retirement is never far away,” Lin wrote. “I’ve spent my 15-year career knowing that one day I would have to walk away, and yet actually saying goodbye to basketball today has been the hardest decision I’ve ever made.”

“It’s been the honor of a lifetime to compete against the fiercest competitors under the brightest lights and to challenge what the world thought was possible for someone who looks like me. I’ve lived out my wildest childhood dreams to play in front of fans all around the world. I will forever be the kid who felt fully alive everytime [sic] I touched a basketball.

“So many people have sacrificed and poured into my journey, more than I could ever repay. Thank you all for believing in me, for walking with me, for celebrating my highs and picking me up in my lows. This is a ride I never wanted to end but I know it’s time. I will forever miss playing basketball in front of you all but our time will go beyond just playing. Here’s to what’s ahead.

“Love you all.”

Lin went undrafted in 2010 after a decorated four-year stay at Harvard. Despite averaging 17.1 points and 2.4 steals on 51% shooting from the field over his final two college seasons, NBA scouts questioned whether Lin had the athleticism to be effective at the next level.

The Bay Area native signed his first NBA contract with his hometown Golden State Warriors. He played sparingly for the Warriors, averaging just 2.6 points and 1.4 assists across 29 games for the team.

Lin’s most memorable run came the following season with the New York Knicks. The Knicks claimed Lin off the waiver wire in late December once injuries started to pile up.

With the Knicks on a downward trend heading into a February 2012 contest against the New Jersey Nets, New York head coach Mike D’Antoni opted to give Lin a shot at real minutes. Jeremy rewarded his coach’s trust with 25 points and 7 assists on 10/19 shooting off the Knicks’ bench.

That game officially kick-started “Linsanity.” Over an 11-game span in February 2012, Lin led the Knicks with 23.9 points and 9.2 assists per game on 50% shooting. New York went 9-2 during that stretch with Lin as the team’s focal point. Lin went from sleeping on his friend’s couch to becoming the biggest attraction in the “Big Apple.”

The global spotlight on Lin during “Linsanity” helped him land a huge contract with the Houston Rockets in the offseason. After a two-year run in Texas, Lin had stints with the Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte Hornets, Brooklyn Nets, and Atlanta Hawks. Lin last played for the 2019 NBA champion Toronto Raptors.

He continued his career playing overseas in China and Taiwan, still hopeful he would get another shot in the NBA. But that opportunity never came.

