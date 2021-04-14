Jeremy Lin still pushing for NBA opportunity

Despite his success in the G League, Jeremy Lin has not had the chance to return to the NBA this season. He wants to make it clear that he’s more than ready for the chance.

Lin finished seventh in the G League with 19.8 points per game for the Santa Cruz Warriors. In spite of this, Lin hasn’t been called up by Golden State or any other NBA team, making him an outlier among the G League’s top scorers.

Lin made clear on Tuesday that he’s just waiting for an opportunity.

It’s a bit of a surprise that no team has reached out to Lin. He’s an accomplished NBA veteran who has performed in the league before. The 32-year-old last played in the league in 2018-19, when he averaged 9.6 points per game as a reserve for the Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors.

In the past, Lin has voiced his frustration with his lack of NBA opportunities. This is only reinforcing that issue.