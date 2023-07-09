Jerry West says Victor Wembanyama reminds him of 1 all-time NBA legend

Victor Wembanyama has only played in one Summer League game, but he is already getting some sky-high praise from The Logo.

In an appearance over the weekend on SiriusXM NBA Radio, basketball icon Jerry West said that the San Antonio Spurs rookie Wembanyama reminds him of a particular contemporary of his — the late Bill Russell.

“He reminds me a little bit of a bigger Bill Russell with a big reach coming from everywhere, blindside,” said West of Wembanyama. “Any offensive player is going to have to really be cautious about where he is because he’s going to mess up some offenses, that’s for sure.”

West also praised the 19-year-old Wembanyama in the interview for his rare combination of “brain” and “ability.”

You can see the full clip below.

“He reminds me of a bigger Bill Russell." Jerry West has high praise for Victor Wembanyama at NBA Summer League@termineradio | @thejaxshow | @vicw_32 pic.twitter.com/AZKfgqRDTw — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) July 8, 2023

It is awfully tough to compare Wembanyama, a 7-foot-5 gigantor who also shoots threes and scores off the dribble, to anybody from the previous NBA generations. But West’s word carries extra weight since he played against Russell first-hand in the 1960s (including six NBA Finals matchups, all of which Russell won). West still keeps a very close eye on the game today as well since he remains an executive board member for the LA Clippers.

Of course, even West will admit that Wembanyama has a very long way to go to get anywhere close to the zip code of Russell, arguably the NBA’s greatest defender of all-time and indisputably the NBA’s greatest winner of all-time. But Wembanyama at least has the physical tools as well as the right long-term mentorship to get him onto the path to success.