Jim Boeheim’s son Buddy gets another NBA opportunity

August 2, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Buddy Boeheim pointing during a game

Mar 11, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) stands on the court as the Syracuse Orange play the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half in the quarterfinal round of the 2021 ACC tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. The Virginia Cavaliers won 72-69. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

Buddy Boeheim’s NBA dream is still alive.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reports this week that Boeheim, son of legendary former Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim, is getting another contract from the Detroit Pistons. James L. Edwards III of The Athletic adds that it will be an Exhibit 10 deal for Boeheim (a one-year, minimum-salary contract for next NBA season).

The 23-year-old forward Boeheim already spent last season with the Pistons on a two-way deal after going undrafted in 2022. He made ten appearances for Detroit, averaging 1.6 points in 9.0 minutes per contest. Boeheim spent the rest of his time in the NBA G League, putting up more impressive stats of 12.1 points in 26.6 minutes per game for the Motor City Cruise.

In college, Boeheim played all four years at Syracuse under his dad and was a First Team All-ACC selection in 2022 (though he became a bit infamous at times too). Buddy is not the only basketball-playing Boeheim son either.

Buddy BoeheimJim Boeheim
