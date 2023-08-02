Jim Boeheim’s son Buddy gets another NBA opportunity

Buddy Boeheim’s NBA dream is still alive.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reports this week that Boeheim, son of legendary former Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim, is getting another contract from the Detroit Pistons. James L. Edwards III of The Athletic adds that it will be an Exhibit 10 deal for Boeheim (a one-year, minimum-salary contract for next NBA season).

The 23-year-old forward Boeheim already spent last season with the Pistons on a two-way deal after going undrafted in 2022. He made ten appearances for Detroit, averaging 1.6 points in 9.0 minutes per contest. Boeheim spent the rest of his time in the NBA G League, putting up more impressive stats of 12.1 points in 26.6 minutes per game for the Motor City Cruise.

In college, Boeheim played all four years at Syracuse under his dad and was a First Team All-ACC selection in 2022 (though he became a bit infamous at times too). Buddy is not the only basketball-playing Boeheim son either.