Jim Boeheim will coach another of his sons at Syracuse

If you enjoyed the Buddy Boeheim show at Syracuse, it appears that the whole thing is about to become a double act.

Jimmy Boeheim, the eldest son of Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, announced Friday that he will transfer from Cornell to Syracuse in order to play for his father. The move will also see Boeheim team up with his younger brother Buddy, who will be a senior in 2021-22.

Buddy Boeheim voiced his excitement on Twitter, sharing a cool throwback photo of himself with his brother.

Proud little bro @jimmyb_23 it was already written — Buddy Boeheim (@Buddy_Boeheim35) April 16, 2021

Jimmy Boeheim did not play this past season due to the Ivy League’s decision to cancel its basketball season. A 6-foot-8 forward, he averaged 16.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per game for Cornell in 2019-20.

Buddy Boeheim became one of the big stars of March Madness this year. If Jimmy can do similar things, they could end up being quite the duo for the Orange.