Jimmy Butler threw shade at 76ers after eliminating them from playoffs

Jimmy Butler had a big, fat message for the Philadelphia 76ers after eliminating them from the playoffs on Thursday.

Butler’s Miami Heat defeated the 76ers in Philly 99-90 in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series. Butler was the big player for Miami, going 13/29 for a team-high 32 points in the win.

Butler is in his third season with the Heat after being traded there by Philadelphia. At the time, the Sixers chose to give Tobias Harris a contract over Butler.

Many questioned the decision, and Butler was happy to remind Philly about it after the game. A video from WPLG in South Florida captured Butler yelling out “Tobias Harris over me?” as he headed to the locker room following the series win.

Jimmy Butler with a strong message for the 76ers after the Heat beat Philly in the Eastern Conference Finals. “Tobias Harris over me?” Video from photojournalist David Silver https://t.co/NdIVGYdQts pic.twitter.com/XDONATuHHW — WPLG Local 10 Sports (@Local10Sports) May 13, 2022

Butler certainly isn’t let Philly off the hook.

The 32-year-old led his team to the NBA Finals in his first season and now has them in the conference finals this season. Philly has done well, but they haven’t made it past the conference semifinals the last three seasons. Maybe Butler should be happy about the Sixers’ decision.