Jimmy Butler shares encouraging sign about his ankle injury

Jimmy Butler seems to be showing an encouraging sign regarding his ankle injury.

Butler turned his right ankle late in his Miami Heat’s 108-101 win over the New York Knicks in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series on Sunday. Butler remained in the game and played through pain.

Butler’s Miami Heat teammates are preparing to play Tuesday’s Game 2 without their star.

Heat players who spoke today said they are preparing for the possibility of having to play without Jimmy Butler tomorrow, but Caleb Martin mentioned that you never know with Butler because he could try to play. https://t.co/p7BgYlpsSe — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) May 1, 2023

The Heat forward seems to want everyone to know not to count him out. He posted a photo on his Instagram Story that showed him walking down the street in New York.

Jimmy Butler posted a picture of himself walking in New York City on his IG story 👀 pic.twitter.com/uX7mptkfQx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 1, 2023

Butler has been a total stud this postseason. He has averaged 35.5 points per game during these playoffs, including a 56-point effort in the Heat’s Game 4 win over Milwaukee and 42 points in the closing Game 5.

Though they are down 1-0 in the series, the Knicks now may have their best hope with Butler hobbled.