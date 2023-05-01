 Skip to main content
Jimmy Butler shares encouraging sign about his ankle injury

May 1, 2023
by Larry Brown
Jimmy Butler in his Heat uniform

May 25, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) brings the ball up court during the fourth quarter of game five of the 2022 eastern conference finals against the Boston Celtics at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Butler seems to be showing an encouraging sign regarding his ankle injury.

Butler turned his right ankle late in his Miami Heat’s 108-101 win over the New York Knicks in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series on Sunday. Butler remained in the game and played through pain.

Butler’s Miami Heat teammates are preparing to play Tuesday’s Game 2 without their star.

The Heat forward seems to want everyone to know not to count him out. He posted a photo on his Instagram Story that showed him walking down the street in New York.

Butler has been a total stud this postseason. He has averaged 35.5 points per game during these playoffs, including a 56-point effort in the Heat’s Game 4 win over Milwaukee and 42 points in the closing Game 5.

Though they are down 1-0 in the series, the Knicks now may have their best hope with Butler hobbled.

