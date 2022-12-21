Fans have theory on why Jimmy Butler missed Heat game against Bulls

Jimmy Butler was listed as doubtful for the Miami Heat’s game against the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday, and NBA fans think they know why.

Butler was originally termed questionable for the game but later downgraded to doubtful. He was dealing with a gastrointestinal issue.

Jimmy Butler (gastro) now doubtful for tonight vs. Bulls. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) December 20, 2022

What might have led to that issue? Clever fans think they know.

The Heat faced the San Antonio Spurs in Mexico on Saturday in the NBA Mexico City Game 2022. After the game, which the Heat won 111-101, Butler said he ate crickets while in Mexico.

Jimmy Butler reveals he ate crickets in Mexico “I had crickets. It wasn’t bad. It wasn’t bad. I’m not going to say I’m going to like line up and just eat a thousand crickets. but I definitely had that.” pic.twitter.com/KNXwf6AMAm — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) December 19, 2022

Fans were joking about the reason, but let’s hope the issue is nothing serious. The 33-year-old guard is averaging 21.9 points on a career-best 52.9 percent shooting this season.