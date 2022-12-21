 Skip to main content
Fans have theory on why Jimmy Butler missed Heat game against Bulls

December 20, 2022
by Larry Brown
Jimmy Butler in his Heat uniform

May 25, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) brings the ball up court during the fourth quarter of game five of the 2022 eastern conference finals against the Boston Celtics at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Butler was listed as doubtful for the Miami Heat’s game against the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday, and NBA fans think they know why.

Butler was originally termed questionable for the game but later downgraded to doubtful. He was dealing with a gastrointestinal issue.

What might have led to that issue? Clever fans think they know.

The Heat faced the San Antonio Spurs in Mexico on Saturday in the NBA Mexico City Game 2022. After the game, which the Heat won 111-101, Butler said he ate crickets while in Mexico.

Fans were joking about the reason, but let’s hope the issue is nothing serious. The 33-year-old guard is averaging 21.9 points on a career-best 52.9 percent shooting this season.

Jimmy Butler
