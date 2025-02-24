Jimmy Butler has amazing quote about his Warriors home debut

Jimmy Butler is focused on the important things after his first home game as a member of the Golden State Warriors.

Butler finally made his home debut at Chase Center on Sunday in a convincing 126-102 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. The veteran forward was pleased with the victory, but he hilariously admitted after the game he has some more pressing concerns to deal with.

“First game is a dub. It’s always good,” Butler said in the tunnel in a video posted by the NBA’s X account. “Now I gotta find somewhere to live. I got nowhere to live out here.”

Feb 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) watches the play during the second quarter of the game against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

Butler probably should get on that.

The Warriors acquired him via trade on Feb. 7, but the transaction occurred during the middle of a seven-game road trip. Butler was able to join the team for five of those games, so he did not exactly have the means to check out Bay Area property in person.

The Warriors are home again on Tuesday, but have another five-game road trip after that. Butler must be wondering if he will ever get the chance to get comfortable in his new home, though there will be time for that after he signed a new contract.

Butler was solid in his home debut Sunday, scoring 18 points and contributing five assists in 28 minutes of action. The Warriors are now 5-1 since he joined the team.