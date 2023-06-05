Jimmy Butler shares what makes Heat different from other teams

The Miami Heat beat the Denver Nuggets 111-108 in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night to even the series, reminding everyone that they are still very much a threat to win the championship. To some people, the Heat vying for a title as the No. 8 seed in the East seems wild. But Jimmy Butler is letting people know what makes the Heat so different from everyone else.

Butler scored 21 points and had 9 assists in his Heat’s Game 2 victory. He was asked after the game what makes the Heat so resilient, especially considering the way they bounced back after losing Game 1.

“I just think nobody cares on our team. We’re not worried about what anybody thinks. We’re so focused in on what we do well and who we are as a group. Make or miss shots, we’re going to be who we are because we’re not worried about anybody else. It’s how it’s been all year long and it’s not going to change,” Butler answered.

“I think it’s the ‘I-don’t-give-a-damn’ factor.”

Those factors and qualities are critical to Miami’s success. Being confident in who they are and sticking to their plan facilitates their success. They don’t worry if they lose or have a bad game, which results in them not panicking. That’s probably why they were able to close out the Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals after losing three games in a row. That mentality is probably why they were able to shake off a Game 1 defeat against Denver and come back to win Game 2.

Now the series is tied 1-1 and heads to Miami for Game 3 on Wednesday night.