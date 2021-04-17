Jimmy Butler calls Heat ‘soft’ after loss to Timberwolves

It’s quite obvious that the Miami Heat’s struggles this season are wearing very thin on Jimmy Butler.

Butler was sharply critical of the Heat after Friday’s surprising 119-111 loss to the lowly Minnesota Timberwolves, calling the team “soft” and afraid of physical play.

Jimmy Butler on the rebounding issues, "We're just being soft . . . scared of some contact. Soft overall." — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) April 17, 2021

Butler might have a point. The Heat rank third-to-last in the NBA with 41.7 rebounds per game, while only Butler and Bam Adebayo average more than five per game.

The Heat have failed to build on last season’s NBA Finals appearance, and they sit just 28-28 while flirting with the play-in game. For the notoriously competitive Butler, that simply isn’t good enough, and he won’t be afraid to say it privately or publicly.